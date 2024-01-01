REGINA — Ethan Semeniuk took the steam out of the Regina Pats' late comeback when we scored at 3:35 of overtime to give the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors a 5-4 Western Hockey League victory on Monday.

With the Warriors leading 4-2 with less than two minutes left in the third period, goals by Sam Oremba (18:21) and Tye Spencer (18:45) tied the game and forced the overtime session at the Brandt Centre.

Martin Rysavy scored twice for the Warriors (21-14-0-2), while Atley Calvert had a goal and two assists. Rilen Kovacevic added a single for the visitors.

Spencer scored twice for the Pats (13-18-4-2), while Jaren Brinson and Oremba added singles. Tanner Howe chipped in with three assists, while Braxton Whitehead had two helpers.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Monday:

---

OIL KINGS 6 SILVERTIPS 5

EVERETT, Wash. — Third-period goals by Roan Woodward and Ty Nash erased a 5-4 deficit and gave the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings a 6-5 win over the Everett Silvertips.

Nash, with assists from Gracyn Sawchyn and Woodward, scored the winner with only seven seconds left in the third.

Gavin Hodnett, Marc Lajoie, Cole Miller and Parker Alcos also scored for the Oil Kings (12-20-1-1), who were badly outshot 43-20, but got a 38-save performance from Kolby Hay.

Beau Courtney and Carter Bear each scored twice for the Silvertips (22-14-1-1), while Julius Miettinen added a single. Hayden Smith chipped in with two assists.

---

BLADES 4 WHEAT KINGS 0

SASKATOON, Sask. — Trevor Wong had a goal and two assists and Austin Elliott made 28 saves as the Saskatoon Blades blanked the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0.

Brandon Lisowsky, Rhett Melnyk and Tyler Parr also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (25-8-2-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 heading into the third. Egor Sidorov chipped in with two assists.

Three of the Blades' goals were scored on the power play, while the fourth was a short-handed effort.

Netminder Carson Bjarnason stopped 35 of 39 shots for the Wheat Kings (19-13-4-1).

---

ROYALS 5 HITMEN 4 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Justin Kipkie scored at 1:30 of overtime as the Victoria Royals capped off a late comeback to edge the visiting Calgary Hitmen 5-4.

Trailing 4-2 with less than four minutes left in the final period, the Royals got goals from Teydon Trembecky (16:01) and Dawson Pasternak (18:58) to tie the game and force the overtime. Kipkie got an assist on Pasternak's goal.

Reggie Newman and Ben Riche also scored for the Royals (23-13-0-2), who were outshot 37-24 but got a superb game from netminder Jayden Kraus.

Chase Valliant scored twice and Carson Wetsch had a goal and two assists for the Hitmen (13-17-4-1). Oliver Tulk also scored for the visitors.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.