PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brandon Lisowsky scored twice, Egor Sidorov chipped in with two assists, and the visiting Saskatoon Blades rolled over the Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 in Western Hockey League action on Friday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Rhett Melnyk, Misha Volotovskii and Tanner Molendyk also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (49-13-2-3) who trailed 1-0 before the game was two minutes old.

Aiden Oiring scored for the Raiders (31-31-2-3), who were outshot 37-20.

The Blades led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. The Blades went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Raiders were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday:

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 PATS 2

REGINA, Sask. — Joby Baumuller's power-play goal at 14:52 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings to a 3-2 win over the Regina Pats.

Nolan Flamand and Nicholas Johnson also scored for the Wheat Kings (33-28-6-1).

Sam Oremba scored twice for the Pats (22-39-4-2). Both teams went 1-for-5 on the power play.

---

AMERICANS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jordan Gavin scored at 2:23 of overtime to give the Tri-City Americans a 4-3 win over the visiting Portland Winterhawks.

Deagan McMillan, Cruz Pavao and Mason Finley also scored for the Americans (23-40-2-1), who were outshot 52-14.

Diego Buttazzoni, Marcus Nguyen and Josh Zakreski scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (46-15-4-1).

---

TIGERS 3 HURRICANES 2 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Oasiz Wiesblatt scored at 4:11 of overtime as the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2.

Bogdans Hodass and Gavin McKenna also scored for the Tigers (37-23-5-2), who outshot the Hurricanes 56-35.

Logan Wormald and Brayden Edwards scored for the Hurricanes (32-28-7-0). Noah Chadwick and Logan McCutcheon each had two assists.

The Tigers led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 heading into the third. Both teams went 0-for-2 on the power play.

---

BRONCO 7 HITMEN 6

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Rylan Gould scored twice, Brady Birnie had three assists and the Swift Current Broncos edged the visiting Calgary Hitmen 7-6.

Connor Gabriel, Ty Coupland, Jakub Dvorak, Clark Caswell and Conor Geekie also scored for the Central Division-leading Broncos (40-21-4-2), who were outshot 47-31.

Carson Wetsch scored twice for the Hitmen (27-31-8-1), while Reese Hamilton, Ethan Moore, Carter Yakemchuk and Brandon Gorzynski netted singles.

---

ROCKETS 6 GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Gabriel Szturc scored twice, Max Graham and Andrew Cristall each had a goal and three assists, and the visiting Kelowna Rockets knocked off the Vancouver Giants 6-2.

Caden Price and Kaden Longley also scored for the Rockets (32-30-4-1), who outshot the Giants 36-24.

Cameron Schmidt and Tyson Zimmer scored for the Giants (32-31-4-0). With the win, the Rockets moved into second place in the B.C. Division, one point ahead of the Giants. Both teams have clinched a playoff berth.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 CHIEFS 1

SEATTLE, Wash. — Sawyer Mynio, Simon Lovsin and Jordan Gustafson each scored as the Seattle Thunderbirds knocked off the visiting Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

Braeden Cootes also added two assists for the Thunderbirds (27-37-2-0), who outshot the visitors 38-30.

Chase Bertholet scored for the Chiefs (29-32-5-1).

---

WILD 4 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — Karter Prosofsky scored three goals, including the winner, as the visiting Wenatchee Wild defeated the Victoria Royals 4-2.

Evan Friesen also scored for the Wild (34-29-4-0), who led 2-0 after the first period. The second frame was scoreless.

Logan Pickford and Reggie Newman scored for the Royals (29-30-5-4).

---

COUGARS 9 BLAZERS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Ondrej Becher had three goals and an assist as the visiting Prince George Cougars crushed the Kamloops Blazers 9-2.

Borya Valis had two goals and an assist for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (48-15-1-3), while Oren Shtrom, Aiden Foster, Carlin Dezainde and Jett Lajoie netted singles. Bauer Dumanski chipped in with three assists.

Emmitt Finnie and Jordan Keller scored for the Blazers (20-41-3-3), who were outshot 43-36.

The Cougars led 4-0 after the first period and 9-1 heading into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.