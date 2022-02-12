BRANDON, Man. — The Broncos needed an overtime winner to overcome the Wheat Kings on Friday night.

Cole Nagy had a goal and an assist in the win for the Broncos (16-23-4-1).

Chad Nychuk finished with a goal and two assists for the Wheat Kings (21-15-2-2).

WARRIORS 3, RAIDERS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A dominant first period helped carry Moose Jaw to a 3-1 win over Prince Albert.

Maximus Warner grabbed the opener and an assist on the insurance goal for the Warriors (25-17-3-1).

Reece Vitelli had the consolation goal for the Raiders (16-24-1-1).

PATS 5, HITMEN 0

REGINA, Sask. - Regina blanked their Calgary opponents on their way to a 5-0 win on Friday night.

Connor Bedard had a hat-trick in the Pats' (16-22-1-1) win.

Ethan Buenaventura stopped 28 of 33 in the loss for the Hitmen (18-17-5-2).

BLADES 4, HURRICANES 1

SASKATOON, Sask. - Brandon Lisowsky netted one goal and set up another as Saskatoon beat Lethbridge on Friday.

Nolan Maier stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Blades (24-16-1-1) in the win.

Tyson Laventure had the consolation goal for Lethbridge (18-19-2-1).

OIL KINGS 4, REBELS 0

RED DEER, Alta. - Edmonton blanked their Albertan rivals on the way to a shutout win.

Justin Sourdif had two goals in the win for the Oil Kings (32-11-2-1).

It's the second straight loss for the Rebels (29-14-2-1).

BLAZERS 6, AMERICANS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - A strong opening frame led the Kamloops Blazers to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Both Luke Toporowski and Logan Stankoven had two goals apiece in the win for the Blazers (31-12-1-0).

Samuel Huo had the consolation goal for the Americans (13-25-4-0).

GIANTS 4, COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Ty Thorpe netted two goals as Vancouver beat Prince George on Friday night.

Despite the win, Vancouver (16-23-2-0) was outshot every period by their opponents.

Carter MacAdams had the consolation goal for Prince George (18-23-2-1).

ROCKETS 4, SILVERTIPS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. - Kelowna needed a shootout to beat their Washington counterparts on Friday.

Colton Dach had a goal and an assist in the win for the Rockets (24-11-1-3).

Olen Zellweger had a goal and two assists in the loss for Everett (33-7-2-2).

WINTERHAWKS 8, CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite going zero for six on the powerplay, the Portland Winterhawks dominated the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night.

Cross Hanas had a hat-trick in the win for Portland (28-11-3-2) who stretched their winning streak to 11 straight.

Erik Atchison had the consolation goal for Spokane (12-26-3-1).

THUNDERBIRDS 6, ROYALS 1

VICTORIA, B.C. - Lukas Svejkovsky and Reid Schaefer scored two goals apiece in a 6-1 win for Seattle over Victoria.

Thomas Milic stopped 14 of 15 shots for Seattle (25-11-4-1).

Brayden Schuurman had the consolation goal for Victoria (12-26-4-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.