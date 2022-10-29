2h ago
WHL roundup: Top-ranked ICE plow past Wheat Kings
The Winnipeg ICE surrendered the game's first goal, but then stormed back with four unanswered markers to win their 12th Western Hockey League game of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday.
The Canadian Press
The ICE, listed No. 1 in this week's Canadian Hockey League top 10 rankings, got goals from Connor McClennon, Ben Zloty, Ty Nash and Carson Lambos to improve to 12-1-0-0. What makes this record even more impressive is that the ICE opened the WHL season with 13 consecutive road games.
Nolan Ritchie scored for the Wheat Kings (6-6-1-0), who were outshot 38-22.
REBELS 4 GIANTS 0
RED DEER, ALTA. — Talon Brigley had a goal and two assists, and Rhett Stoesser stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Red Deer Rebels won their 12th straight game with a 4-0 victory over the visiting Vancouver Giants.
Jhett Larson, Jace Isley and Kai Uchacz also scored for the Rebels (12-0-0-0).
The Giants (4-6-1-2) were outshot 33-18.
THUNDERBIRDS 5 COUGARS 4
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Jared Davidson and Jordan Gustafson each scored twice as the Seattle Thunderbirds clipped the Cougars 5-3 in Prince George.
Lucas Ciona also scored for the unbeaten T-Birds (9-0-0-0), who outshot the Cougars 35-29.
Koehn Ziemmer scored twice and Blake Eastman and Fischer O'Brien netted singles for the Cougars (5-6-0-0).
WARRIORS 4 SILVERTIPS 1
MOOSE JAW, SASK. — Jagger Firkus scored two goals as the Moose Jaw Warriors beat the visiting Everett Silvertips 4-1.
Brayden Yager and Nathan Pilling also scored for the Warriors (8-4-0-0).
Jackson Berezowski scored for the Silvertips (7-4-0-0).
BLADES 2 TIGERS 1
MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. — Tyler Parr scored two third-period goals, including the winner with six minutes left in the game, as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Medicine Hat Tigers 2-1.
The Blades (10-2-0-0) outshot the Tigers 31-19.
Tyler MacKenzie scored for the Tigers (4-6-1-0).
BRONCOS 6 ROYALS 1
SWIFT CURRENT, SASK. — Raphael Pelletier scored twice as the Swift Current Broncos beat the host Victoria Royals 6-1.
Josh Filmon, Brady Birnie, Josh Davies and Clarke Caswell also scored for the Broncos (4-7-0-0).
Brayden Schuurman scored for the Royals (2-10-2-0).
HITMEN 5 OIL KINGS 0
EDMONTON, ALTA. — Brayden Peters made 18 saves for the shutout and Grayden Siepmann had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Hitmen knocked off the Oil Kings 5-0 in Edmonton.
Jacob Wright, Keagan Slaney, Billal Noori and Carson Wetsch also scored for the Hitmen (5-4-1-1).
The Oil Kings (1-11-1-0) were outshot 43-18 on home ice.
BLAZERS 5 CHIEFS 1
KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Logan Stankoven scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers downed the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-1.
Kyle Masters, Caedan Bankier and Daylan Kuefler also scored for the Blazers (6-3-1-1).
Jake Gudelj scored for the Chiefs (3-7-0-0).
ROCKETS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (OT)
PORTLAND, ORE. -- Andrew Cristall scored at 3:20 of overtime to give the Kelowna Rockets a 4-3 win over the host Portland Winterhawks.
It was Cristall's second goal of the game. Marcus Pacheco and Nolan Flamand also scored for the Rockets (4-6-1-0).
Marek Alscher, Marcus Nguyen and James Stefan scored for the Winterhawks (7-1-1-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.