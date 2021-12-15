MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Tristen Robins scored 35 seconds into overtime as the Saskatoon Blades edged the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Brandon Lisowsky had a hat trick in regulation time for Saskatoon (14-11-1), while Jayden Wiens had the other goal.

Austin Elliott made 25 saves for the win.

Ryder Korczak struck twice for Moose Jaw (13-13-3) and Martin Rysavy forced the extra period with his goal late in the third period. Cole Jordan also found the back of the net.

Goaltender Carl Tetachuk stopped 25 shots for the Warriors.

Elsewhere in the WHL, Kelowna eked out a 5-4 overtime win against Victoria, Portland slipped past Everett 4-3 in overtime, Prince George topped Vancouver 5-3, Seattle bested Tri-City 7-1, and Prince Albert defeated Winnipeg 4-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.