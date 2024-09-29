REGINA — Tye Spencer scored at 4:16 of overtime to lift the Regina Pats to a 4-3 win over the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Brandt Centre.

The Pats, who led 3-2 heading into the final two minutes of regulation time, surrendered a goal to Pavel McKenzie to force the extra session.

Anthony Wilson, Zackary Shantz and Brayden Smith also scored for the Pats (2-2), while John Babcock chipped in with three assists.

Aiden Ziprick, Owen Berge and McKenzie scored for the Warriors (1-2-1), who outshot the hosts 33-28.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

HITMEN 3 HURRICANES 1

CALGARY, Alta. — Ben Kindel scored a goal and added an assist as the Calgary Hitmen beat the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-1.

Carson Wetsch and Oliver Tulk also scored for the Hitmen, who improved to 1-1.

Leo Braillard scored for the Hurricanes, who slipped to 3-1.

---

WILD 4 COUGARS 2

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Reid Andresen, Kenta Isogai and Caelan Joudrey each had a goal and assist and Daniel Hauser made 34 saves as the Wenatchee Wild defeated the visiting Prince George Cougars 4-2.

Ashton Brown also scored for the Wild, who improved to 2-1-1-0.

Jett Lajoie scored twice for the Cougars, who slipped to 2-1-1-0.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 ROCKETS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Bear and Tyler MacKenzie each had a goal and two assists as the Everett Silvertips grounded the visiting Kelowna Rockets 6-3.

Dominik Rymon, Julien Maze, Jesse Heslop and Caden Brown also scored for the Silvertips, who improved to 2-1.

Brett Calhoon, Michael Cicek and Ethan Mittelsteadt scored for the Rockets, who slipped to 0-3.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.