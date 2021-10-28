PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Tyler Brennan stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Prince George Cougars blanked the Victoria Royals 4-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Carter MacAdams and Blake Eastman had two goals apiece for Prince George (5-3-0).

Tyler Palmer made 38 saves in net for Victoria (1-9-0).

The Cougars were 1 for 6 on the power play and the Royals could not score on their six man advantages.

---

ICE 3 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Conor Geekie scored at the 16:06 mark of the third period as Winnipeg edged the Hitmen.

Mikey Milne and Owen Pederson chipped in for the Ice (11-0-0), who have won 11 straight.

Blake Heward and Sean Tschigerl replied for Calgary (4-4-0).

---

BLADES 6 WARRIORS 2

SASKATOON — Tristen Robins had a hat trick to power the Blades past Moose Jaw.

Rhett Rhinehart, Kyle Crnkovic and Brandon Lisowsky rounded out the attack for Saskatoon (7-1-1).

Brayden Yager and Lucas Brenton answered for the Warriors (3-6-0).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 WINTERHAWKS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six different scorers found the back of the net as Seattle swooped past the Winterhawks.

Sawyer Mynio, Matthew Rempe, Jeremy Hanzel, Reid Schaefer, Jordan Gustafson and Conner Roulette supplied the offence for the Thunderbirds (5-2-1).

Tyson Kozak had a pair of goals for Portland (3-5-1), while Cross Hanas and Gabe Klassen also scored.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2021.