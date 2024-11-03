VICTORIA — Logan Pickford's goal in the fourth round of the shootout lifted the Victoria Royals to a 5-4 come-from-behind win over the visiting Saskatoon Blades in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena.

The Royals (9-4-1-1) trailed 4-1 with 11 minutes left in the third period when Cole Reschny scored twice and Markus Loponen scored his second of the game to pull even by 18:22 of the final frame.

Brandon Lisowsky, Tyler Parr, Ben Saunderson and Cooper Williams scored for the East Division-leading Blades (10-3-1-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Blades were 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Royals went 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the WHL:

---

AMERICANS 6 SILVERTIPS 5 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jake Sloan's second goal of the game, scored on the power play at 4:23 of overtime, lifted the Tri-City Americans to a 6-5 victory over the visiting Everett Silvertips.

Jordan Gavin, Brandon Whynott, Jake Gudelj and Carter MacAdams also scored for the Americans (10-3-1-0), who were outshot 59-36.

Caden Brown, Julius Miettinen, Carter Bear, Tarin Smith and Caine Wilke scored for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (13-2-1-0), who led 2-1 after the first period, but railed 4-3 heading into the third.

Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.