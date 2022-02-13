VICTORIA — The Victoria Royals' run of misery extended when they got crushed by the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-3 Saturday night in the Western Hockey League.

The loss was Victoria's (12-28-5) 16th straight. The team hasn't won a game since Dec. 30.

Conner Roulette assisted on three of Seattle's (27-11-5) goals and added one of his own in a game that appeared to be over before the third period, carrying a 5-1 lead heading into the final third.

Henrik Rybinski scored twice for Seattle, while Lucas Ciona, Chase Lacombe, Lukas Svejkovsky and Matthew Rempe had the other goals.

Victoria's Bailey Peach scored his 26th goal of the season, good for a tie for 10th in the league. Kalem Parker and Tarun Fizer also scored.

---

BLADES 6 PATS 2

SASKATOON, Sask. — Egor Sidorov's hat trick helped the Blades (25-16-2) cruise past their cross-province rival Pats (17-22-2). WHL points leader Kyle Crnkovic added to his lead with a goal and an assist to bring his total to 69 on the assist. Regina used both Spencer Welke and Kelton Pyne in net for them, but neither proved to be very effective.

---

WARRIORS 4 HITMEN 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Yager potted a hat trick for the Warriors (26-17-4) in their victory over the Hitmen (18-18-7) Saturday. Riley Fiddler-Schultz opened scoring in the game giving Calgary a 1-0 lead early in the first period. Afterwards, however, Moose Jaw racked off four straight unanswered, including three in the second period alone, and then a short-handed marker from Yager in the third.

---

BLAZERS 5 SILVERTIPS 4 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Fraser Minten scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Blazers (33-12-1) edged the Silvertips (33-7-6) A matchup between the Western Conference's top two teams, it appeared as if Kamloops would hand Everett its first regulation loss in 10 games, but top Silvertips goal-scorer Jackson Berezowski ended up tying the game with close to a minute left to play in the third period.

---

RAIDERS 3 HURRICANES 2

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Led by a pair of assists from Sloan Stanick, the Raiders (17-25-2) hung on to beat the Hurricanes (18-21-3). Tikhon Chaika was strong for Prince Albert in net, stopping 44 of 46 Lethbridge shots. The victory was just the Raiders' third in their last 10 games.

---

ICE 8 BRONCOS 2

WINNIPEG, Man. — Connor McClennon and Chase Wheatcroft scored two goals each as part of an Ice (31-6-3) contingent of six different skaters who found the back of the Broncos' (17-24-5) net in the crushing victory. McClennon's two goals Saturday gave him 33 on the season, just one back of WHL leader Ben King of Red Deer.

---

OIL KINGS 5 TIGERS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — The Oil Kings (34-11-3) simply overwhelmed the Tigers (9-29-4) on their way to their fourth win in a row. Edmonton out-shot Medicine Hat 35-16 in a contest between the Eastern Conference-leading Oil Kings and the league-worst Tigers.

---

ROCKETS 5 AMERICANS 4 (OT)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Pavel Novak capped off his hat trick with a game-winning goal a minute into overtime to give the Rockets (26-11-1-3) the win. Americans (13-26-5-0) centre Samuel Huo scored a pair of goals in defeat, including a short-handed one early in the third period.

---

GIANTS 3 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — The Cougars' (18-25-2-1) slide continues. Prince George fell to the Giants (8-23-2-0) Saturday to lose its fifth game in a row. Payton Mount scored a shorthanded goal for Vancouver late in the second period that proved to be the game winner.

---

CHIEFS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cooper Michaluk stopped 36 of the 38 shots he faced to help the Chiefs (13-27-3-1) hang on against the Winterhawks (29-12-3-2), snapping their 11-game win streak. Portland scored midway through the third period to come within one, but couldn't beat Michaluk afterwards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2022.