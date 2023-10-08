KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Easton Armstrong's second goal of the game, at 1:37 of overtime, gave the visiting Wenatchee Wild a 7-6 Western Hockey League victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Sunday night.

The Wild, who trailed 4-1 in the second period, and 6-5 with under a minute to play in the third, pulled off a remarkable comeback on the road to record their third win of the young season.

Karter Prosofsky, Graham Sward, Miles Cooper and Conor Geekie each scored once for the Wild (3-4-1-0). Kenta Isogai, Geekie and Armstrong each had two assists.

Connor Levis scored twice for the Blazers (1-2-2-0) at the Sandman Centre. Ashton Tait, Dylan Sydor, Bryce Minten and Andrew Thomson also scored for the hosts, who led 2-1 after the first period, but were tied 5-5 heading into the third. Shea Van Olm chipped in with two assists for the Blazers.

The Wild outshot the Blazers 36-34. Both teams went 1-for-4 on the power play.

ICE CHIPS: There are two games scheduled for Monday in the WHL. The Edmonton Oil Kings host the Lethbridge Hurricanes, while the Kelowna Rockets entertain the Victoria Royals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.