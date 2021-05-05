EDMONTON — Josh Williams scored his second goal of the game 21 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Jalen Luypen had the other goal for the Oil Kings (19-2-1), who got 27 saves from Sebastian Cossa including one on a third-period penalty shot from Logan Barlage.

Chase Wheatcroft scored once and also set up Ty Nash's goal for the Hurricanes (9-12-3).

Carl Tetachuk stopped 36-of-39 shots for Lethbridge.

---

AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Samuel Huo made it a 3-3 game at 12:47 of the third, then potted the winner in the extra period to lead Tri-City (7-8-0) over the Chiefs (6-7-5).

---

COUGARS 2 ROCKETS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. — Taylor Gauthier stopped 29-of-30 shots and Connor Bowie scored the eventual winner while shorthanded in the middle frame as Prince George (8-7-3) topped the Rockets (8-3-1).

---

HITMEN 4 REBELS 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Stotts had a goal and two assists and Adam Kydd registered the winner as Calgary (10-8-3) slipped past the Rebels (4-15-4).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.