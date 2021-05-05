1h ago
WHL: Williams leads Oil Kings over Hurricanes with OT winner
Josh Williams scored his second goal of the game 21 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.
The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — Josh Williams scored his second goal of the game 21 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.
Jalen Luypen had the other goal for the Oil Kings (19-2-1), who got 27 saves from Sebastian Cossa including one on a third-period penalty shot from Logan Barlage.
Chase Wheatcroft scored once and also set up Ty Nash's goal for the Hurricanes (9-12-3).
Carl Tetachuk stopped 36-of-39 shots for Lethbridge.
---
AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 3 (OT)
SPOKANE, Wash. — Samuel Huo made it a 3-3 game at 12:47 of the third, then potted the winner in the extra period to lead Tri-City (7-8-0) over the Chiefs (6-7-5).
---
COUGARS 2 ROCKETS 1
KELOWNA, B.C. — Taylor Gauthier stopped 29-of-30 shots and Connor Bowie scored the eventual winner while shorthanded in the middle frame as Prince George (8-7-3) topped the Rockets (8-3-1).
---
HITMEN 4 REBELS 3 (OT)
RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Stotts had a goal and two assists and Adam Kydd registered the winner as Calgary (10-8-3) slipped past the Rebels (4-15-4).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.