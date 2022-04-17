WHL Roundup: Ice extend win streak to four straight with victory over Pats

REGINA — Mikey Milne scored a goal and added an assist as the WHL-leading Winnipeg Ice extended their win streak to four games with a 6-4 win over the Regina Pats on Saturday.

Tanner Brown scored the game-winner after five other Winnipeg (53-10-5) players found the back of the Regina (26-36-5) net.

Logan Nijhoff scored two goals in the defeat for the Pats.

Ice goalie Daniel Hauser made 25 stops to pick up the win.

---

RAIDERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Evan Herman and Keaton Sorensen each scored twice as Prince Albert (28-35-5) downed Brandon (35-28-5). The loss was the Wheat Kings' third in as many games.

---

AMERICANS 4 SILVERTIPS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Sasha Mutala racked up three points to help Tri-City (18-43-6) overcome Everett (45-12-10). The win snapped a six-game winless streak for the Americans.

---

OIL KINGS 3 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. -- Kolby Hay made 29 saves to help preserve Edmonton's (50-14-4) win over Red Deer (45-19-4). Edmonton scored the game's first three goals, then relied on Hay to hold onto their lead.

---

ROCKETS 3 COUGARS 1

KELOWNA, B.C. -- Andrew Cristall scored a pair of goals and had an assist to lead Kelowna (42-20-6) past Prince George (24-39-5). Colton Dach also had a three-point night for the Rockets with three helpers of his own.

---

BLAZERS 5 GIANTS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Dylan Garand made 37 saves as Kamloops (48-17-3) dumped Vancouver (24-39-5). Giants netminder Will Gurski stopped 39 shots in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 4 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. -- Ty Cheveldayoff scored the game-winning goal and notched an assist as Spokane (24-39-5) doubled up Victoria (23-39-6). Chiefs goaltender Mason Beaupit stopped 35 of the 37 shots he faced to pick up the win.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2022.