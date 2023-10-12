PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Zac Funk scored the game-winning goal on the power play at 7:34 of the third period and the Prince George Cougars topped the Swift Current Broncos 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Koehn Ziemmer netted the other marker for Prince George (7-2-0). Ty Young made 37 saves.

Josh Filmon scored for Swift Current (2-4-1). Reid Dyck stopped 33-of-35 shots.

After Ziemmer opened the scoring early in the second period, Filmon knotted the contest on the power play at 11:27 of the frame.

---

WHEAT KINGS 1 HURRICANES 0 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Nate Danielson scored the game-winning goal 3:53 into overtime to lead the Brandon Wheat Kings past the Lethbridge Hurricanes 1-0.

Carson Bjarnason recorded a 36-save shutout for Brandon (4-3-1).

Harrison Meneghin stopped 33-of-34 shots for Lethbridge (5-2-1).

---

BLADES 7 OIL KINGS 0

EDMONTON — Austin Elliott earned a 25-save shutout as the Saskatoon Blades pummelled the Edmonton Oil Kings 7-0.

Trevor Wong, Tanner Molendyk, Lukas Hansen, Vaughn Watterodt, Egor Sidorov, Easton Armstrong and Brandon Lisowsky each scored for Saskatoon (5-2-0).

Kolby Hay stopped 36-of-43 shots for Edmonton (3-5-0-1), which is on a four-game losing streak.

---

PATS 5 HITMEN 4

REGINA — Braxton Whitehead knocked in the game-winning goal with 5:06 left in the third period as the Regina Pats edged the Calgary Hitmen 5-4.

Zackary Shantz, Borya Valis, Layton Feist and Tanner Howe added the others for Regina (4-3-1).

Ethan Moore, Reese Hamilton, Carson Wetsch and Matteo Danis replied for Calgary (2-5-0).

---

CHIEFS 3 BLAZERS 2

SPOKANE, Wash. — Berkly Catton scored the game-winning goal with 2:23 remaining in the third period as the Spokane Chiefs edged the Kamloops Blazers 3-2.

Lukáš Král and Brayden Crampton netted the others for Spokane (3-3-0).

Shea Van Olm and Emmitt Finnie replied for Kamloops (1-3-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.