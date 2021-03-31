The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets have suspended team activities for a minimum of 14 days through Wednesday, April 14 following six additional positive COVID-19 tests.

The positive COVID-19 test results belong to four players on the Rockets and two members of the hockey staff. The six positive test results received Wednesday follow one positive test result for COVID-19, which was received on March 30. All other test results from the other participating team cohorts in the RE/MAX Hub Centres came back negative.

As a result of the Rockets suspending activities, 10 WHL regular season games have been postponed.