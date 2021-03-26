The Seattle Thunderbirds have released two players from their roster after a report surfaced of two players making inappropriate racial comments and actions towards a Black player in the team locker room.

The incident occurred in the week leading up to the start of the Thunderbirds' 2020-21 season.

According to Seattle general manager Bill La Forge, the two players are no longer on the Thunderbirds' roster effective immediately.

"The Western Hockey League has a zero-tolerance policy for racism, and any other form of abuse, and is committed to providing a safe and positive environment for all players," said the team in a statement. "Each year, the WHL delivers extensive Players First educational programs to ensure players and team staff understand the importance of respect and know how to prevent hazing, abuse, harassment, and bullying. All members of the Seattle Thunderbirds completed Respect in Hockey educational programming and Respect in Sport certification, which includes specific programming on racism and diversity, prior to the start of the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season."