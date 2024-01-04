The Swift Current Broncos acquired Canadian World Junior star Conor Geekie from the Wenatchee Wild on Thursday.

We have news to share today, along with a huge THANK YOU...these guys helped us get our WHL era off to a tremendous start, and we'll always be proud to call Conor and Matt part of the #WildFamily. 🤝



Geekie, 19, is coming off a disappointing World Junior tournament in Sweden that saw Canada fall to Czechia in the quarter-finals.

The 6-foot-4 forward recorded two goals and three points in five games in the tournament.

With the Wild, Geekie has 20 goals and 49 points in 26 games this season, leading Wenatchee to a 23-13-3 record and good for second place in the WHL's Western Conference.

Geekie was drafted 11th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Wild receives defencemen Josh Fluker and Sam Ward, forward Maddix McCagherty, and three draft picks in exchange for Geekie.

McCagherty appeared in 21 games with the Broncos this season, recording five goals and 11 points.

Fluker is in his second full season in the WHL and recorded two goals and nine points in 36 games with the Broncos.

Ward was also in his second season with the Broncos, recording five assists in 28 games.

Swift Current sits in sixth place in the WHL's Eastern Conference with an 18-5-4 record.