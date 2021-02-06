The Western Hockey League announced Friday that its U.S. Division will begin regular-season play for the 2020-21 season on Mar. 19.

The WHL’s five U.S. Division teams – the Everett Silvertips, Portland Winterhawks, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Tri-City Americans – will play games exclusively within the Division during the 2020-21 Regular Season. As the U.S. Division plays in Washington State, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities.

“We’ve made progress one day at a time to be creative with opportunities to allow our players to return while relentlessly pursuing safety measures to avoid COVID-19 and its spread,” said Consolidated Sports Holdings chief operating officer Zoran Rajcic. “The board of governors within the U.S. Division have taken a massive and cooperative step forward to get the season in full gear, to the best of our abilities.

"We remain committed to our fans and their eventual return to see Silvertips hockey up close, and look forward to providing the most optimal environment for our players to advance their opportunities for professional development."