The Moose Jaw Warriors will face Western Hockey League scoring leader Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats Saturday night without four players.

The Western Hockey League announced earlier today that netminder Connor Ungar, defenceman Max Wanner, centre Lynden Lakovic and defenceman Marek Howell have been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation into possible violations of team rules and the WHL Standard of Conduct Policies.

The Warriors, with a 33-16-0-3 record, are fourth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. The Pats are eighth in the conference with a 24-22-2-1 record. Bedard leads the league in scoring with 91 points.

Ungar leads the lead in saves percentage with a 0.925 mark, and is third in wins with 26. Wanner was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2023.