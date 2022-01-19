WHL: Tschigerl stars in shootout as Hitmen edge Pats

REGINA — Sean Tschigerl was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Calgary Hitmen edged the Regina Pats 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Tschigerl also had a power-play goal in the second period for Calgary (15-12-6), while Steel Quiring and Riley Fiddler-Schultz also scored.

Brayden Peters made 41 saves for the win and turned aside three skaters in the shootout.

Ryker Evans, Logan Nijhoff and Zack Stringer all scored on the power play for Regina (15-17-1).

Tanner Howe assisted on all three Pats goals as Drew Sim stopped 28 shots in net.

Calgary was 1 for 4 on the power play and Regina went 3 for 7 with the extra man.

---

OIL KINGS 4 RAIDERS 1

EDMONTON — Luke Prokop and Jaxsen Wiebe scored 27 seconds apart as the Oil Kings downed Prince Albert.

Dylan Guenther and Josh Williams rounded out the attack as Edmonton (27-9-3) scored all of its goals in the third period.

Reece Vitelli had a short-handed goal for the Raiders (15-19-2).

---

COUGARS 5 ROYALS 3

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Jonny Hooker had two power-play goals, including the eventual winner, to lift the Cougars over Victoria.

Koehn Ziemmer had back-to-back goals in the second period for Prince George (16-17-2) and then assisted on Hudson Thornton's goal.

Gannon Laroque, Anthony Wilson and Luke Shipley replied for the Royals (12-17-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.