As if the NHL and NBA playoffs weren’t enough, we have a full slate of MLB this Tuesday.

Join me as I highlight a few players who could go deep in the MLB tonight.

Here are the picks.

Aaron Judge +210

All rise.

It’s been a good start to the year for the New York Yankees slugger.

Judge has six home runs in his first 30 games of the season, and now gets to take on a team he has dominated throughout his career.

In 96 games against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge has hit 39 home runs—the most against any opponent in his career.

Dean Kremer gets the start for the O’s on Tuesday.

In 10 career plate appearances against Judge, Kremer has given up four hits, three of which were home runs.

Kremer has also allowed a homer in four of his five starts to open the 2024 season.

Jose Altuve +420

It’s only been 28 games, but 2024 has been a great year for Jose Altuve.

The 33-year-old second baseman enters Tuesday with a batting average of .342, the seventh-best in the MLB.

He also has seven home runs in April.

Altuve has a favourable matchup tonight against a pitcher he has plenty of experience against.

The Astros veteran has faced Carlos Carrasco 35 times in his career. He has a .344 batting average and one home run in those games.

Carrasco enters this game on the heels of his worst start of the year, allowing three home runs in an 8-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Trea Turner +400

Riding a six-game hit streak, it’s time for Trea Turner go deep again.

The Phillies shortstop is hitting .344 this year with two home runs.

His last home run came on April 17 against the Colorado Rockies.

Turner has five hits, one double and one triple, in 15 plate appearances against Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson.

He has yet to take Anderson deep. That changes tonight.

Anderson has allowed four home runs over his past three starts.

–

