Why the 13th-place Flames are No. 2 in our NHL Power Ranking

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

On this Valentine’s Day, the Power Rankings continue to show love for the almighty Colorado Avalanche.

Another week, another perfect record as the Avs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars. It has been nearly two months (Dec. 16) since the Avalanche last lost in regulation. The Avs lead the NHL in points, points percentage, goal differential, and have an absurd 21-2-2 record at home.

There is no debate as to which team should sit on top of our list. However, a Canadian team is rocketing up the rankings, and only Colorado stands between them and top spot.

The Calgary Flames jump from seventh to second after a perfect week that included wins over Toronto, Vegas, and the New York Islanders.

You might be wondering why a team that sits 13th in points ranks second on our list. Well, we’re not here to tell you what’s happened, we’re here to tell you what will happen, and the Flames are going to be a team to be reckoned with in the second half of the season.

The Flames have won six straight and boast the fourth-best goal differential in the league. Calgary is one of the stingiest teams in the NHL, ranking second in goals-against average and first in expected goals against. They might not be at the Avs level just yet, but the Flames are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Following a 1-2-0 week, the Toronto Maple Leafs drop one spot from fourth to fifth on our list.

The Leafs still lead the league in expected goal differential, but there is legitimate cause for concern when it comes to goaltending, specifically the play of Jack Campbell. Campbell has posted a save percentage above .900 just twice in his past eight starts. As a result, the Maple Leafs have the worst team save percentage, .864, in the past month.

Toronto is still playing well otherwise and if/when the goaltending improves, the Leafs will start moving in the right direction on our list.

Speaking of moving in the right direction, how about the week the Winnipeg Jets just had?

The Jets collected five of a possible six points against a trio of Central Division foes they are chasing in the standings, Minnesota, Dallas, and Nashville. As a result, the Jets move from 20th to 15th in our rankings.

Blake Wheeler led the way for Winnipeg Saturday night with a five-point effort in the Jets' 5-2 win over the Preds. It’s still a steep, uphill climb to get into a playoff spot, but Winnipeg isn’t out of it yet.

The Vancouver Canucks drop one spot from 21st to 22nd following a 2-1-0 week, while the Ottawa Senators move up one spot into 26th after winning three of their five games.

This brings us to the Montreal Canadiens, who sit last in the standings and our Power Rankings.

Montreal lost all four of its games in regulation last week, three of them with its new head coach, Martin St. Louis, behind the bench.

Despite a 5-2 loss to the Capitals in St. Louis’ debut, the Canadiens played a solid game defensively. Montreal recorded an expected goals against under 2.0 for just the third time this season. Unfortunately, the Canadiens’ next two games looked a lot like most games they’ve played this season, losing by a combined 7-3 score to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres.

The Canadiens will have a few days to work with their new coach before hosting the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.