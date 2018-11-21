Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The biggest question surrounding the match – sorry, The Match – isn’t who will win. Rather, it’s will you watch.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will battle each other Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas for $9 million along with assorted side bets. Arguably the two best players of their time in a head-to-head showdown should be must-see television, right? If you’re a golf fan, won’t you be intrigued to see what happens?

Apparently not, if anecdotal evidence is any indication. On social media there is a general malaise surrounding the title fight between the two aging heavyweights that will cost $24.99 to view in Canada. No one seems all that interested in watching a couple of multi-millionaires play for someone else’s money, even a ridiculous amount of it.

On Tuesday at a press conference to hype the event, Mickelson, possibly reading from a script, threw down a $100,000 bet that he could make a birdie on the first hole. Woods promptly dared him to double it. Lefty accepted.

“Did you see how I baited him?” Mickelson said proudly.

It should be pointed out that there are likely to be plenty of birdies. Mickelson once held the course record at Shadow Creek with a 61. It was later bettered by a single stroke by Woods. A copy of the round of 60 hangs above the urinals in the men’s room at the ultra-exclusive course, making it hard to miss.

Of course, this won’t be the first time big money has changed hands at the course. When I played there several years ago, my caddie told me he saw a player lose $1.4 million over two days, the payoff being made in casino chips in the parking lot.

Now that pales in comparison to the $9 million on the table this week, but at least it was real money changing hands. Back in March at The Players when the idea of this shootout was being floated, Woods said he’d love to play Mickelson for “whatever makes him uncomfortable.”

This will be about as uncomfortable as silk pajamas.

But even after all that, the question remains: If you’re a golf fan, why wouldn’t you tune in? Make no mistake – this isn’t going to have drama as if it was the last round of a major. And while both players recorded wins in 2018, we can probably admit that their Best Before dates have long since passed.

But so what? Is it the cost? This is less than a couple of beers at any major hockey arena in this country. Besides, there are enough places where you can watch if for free (such as Golf Town locations or the bar across the street from where I live. If you need me, I’ll be at the latter).

Is it the entertainment value? I’m expecting some great shot-making but I’m more intrigued by the verbal shots that will be made. On the PGA Tour, these two are probably in the top 10 in giving the needle. There will be some trash talking and barbs that will come through thanks to the microphones both players and their caddies will wear. Apparently we’ll hear everything.

One wagering outfit even put a prop bet out on the number of swear words that will be heard with the over-under at 21.5 (Pro tip: take the under).

This all harkens back to the old Skins Game, also a staple of the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend, when the likes of Jack and Arnie and Lee would tee it up and provide some laughs.

Later, when John Daly played in it, there was a circus atmosphere that was crazy enough to be fun. Yes, it grew tired and stale, but the point is, this isn’t so much about golf as it is seeing these two ancient warriors unguarded and unplugged. You’ll likely see a different side of Tiger and Phil.

Do we care who wins? Nope. Even with $9 million on the line, that’s a small part of the story. It’s about the two guys and what they’ll bring to the party.

Wrap it all up and it’s probably worth your money and your time.