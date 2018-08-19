LONG POND, Pa. — Canadian IndyCar driver Robert Wickens was taken by helicopter for medical treatment following a first-lap accident at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

The driver from Guelph, Ont., was attempting to pass Ryan Hunter-Reay when the two cars slightly touched. That caused Hunter-Reay's car to careen into the wall and Wickens' car was pulled along for the ride.

Wickens launched over Hunter-Reay's car and sailed into the catchfence, where the tub of his IndyCar spun several times before crashing back onto the track.

Medical workers calmly attended to Wickens, who was taken to an ambulance before he was transported to the helicopter. The impact of the wreck tore out a large section of fencing that IndyCar said would take at least one hour to repair.

Curt Cavin, the vice president of communications for IndyCar, said on the TV broadcast that Wickens was "awake and alert" and transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Canadian James Hinchcliffe and Takuma Sato were among the other drivers involved in the wreck.

Hinchcliffe, of Oakville, Ont., seemed to be in pain, grabbing his wrists as he slowly left his car. Hinchcliffe was cleared and released from the medical centre. He declined to comment to reporters out of respect for Wickens.

Only eight laps had been completed in the 500-mile race before the race was stopped. The race resumed after a two-hour delay.

Pocono Raceway president Ben May said about 80 feet of fence and a few posts were damaged in the wreck.

The Pocono staff needed about two hours to repair the track and make it safe for the rest of the race. Driver Sebastien Bourdais raised concerns about the quality of the repairs and condition of the fence before he got back in the car.

May said: "It may not be the prettiest job but it's going to be safe."