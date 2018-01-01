Sunday's 107-90 win over the Indiana Pacers was Andrew Wiggins' 194th straight game.

There had been speculation that the Minnesota Timberwolves forward could miss Sunday's game due to an ankle injury he suffered last Thursday against the Bucks.

After not participating in team practice on Saturday Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said Wiggins would play, depending on how he felt.

He played 30 minutes and 43 seconds, recording 14 points in the victory.

During Wiggins four-year NBA career he has missed only one game, a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on November 10, 2015.