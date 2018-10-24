1h ago
Wiggins (quad) out vs. hometown Raptors
TSN.ca Staff
Andrew Wiggins won't be getting a homecoming this time after all.
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the Canadian will miss Wednesday's game on home soil against the Raptors with a right quad contusion.
Wiggins suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Timberwolves' 101-91 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Monday.
The absence of Wiggins means that forward Josh Okogie will be in the starting lineup for the second time in his career according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.