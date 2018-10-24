Raps look to take advantage of Wiggins-less T-Wolves

Andrew Wiggins won't be getting a homecoming this time after all.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the Canadian will miss Wednesday's game on home soil against the Raptors with a right quad contusion.

Andrew Wiggins is OUT for tonight’s game against Toronto with a right quad contusion. Josh Okogie will get his second career start per Thibs. — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 24, 2018

Wiggins suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Timberwolves' 101-91 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Monday.

The absence of Wiggins means that forward Josh Okogie will be in the starting lineup for the second time in his career according to head coach Tom Thibodeau.