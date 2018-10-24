Wiggins says he still intends to play for Canada

Andrew Wiggins hasn't played for Canada in over three years, but he says his absence from the national team isn't a permanent one.

Ahead of Wednesday night's game with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward says he intends to return to the team at some point.

"I had a lot going on at that time, just a lot of personal reasons," the Vaughan, Ont. native said of his absence from this past summer's FIBA World Cup qualifiers, "but I do plan to play in the future."

Now 23, Wiggins last suited up for Canada at the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship where Canada finished third and Wiggins led the team in scoring.

Despite declining to play in the qualifiers, Wiggins says he still watched Canada's games.

"They played good together," Wiggins said. "They didn't need me to win those games. They were hooping, playing good together, playing as a team. Everyone brought their own thing to the table.'

In the more immediate future, Wiggins is a game-time decision for the Wednesday night game against the undefeated Raptors with a thigh injury.

The Timberwolves' early season storyline has been dominated by the future of Jimmy Butler. Butler asked for a trade in the offseason and, when it wasn't accommodated, returned to the team in a now infamous practice that saw him challenge teammates and coaching staff alike.

Wiggins now downplays the incident.

"It wasn't that bad," Wiggins said. "I feel like from the outside looking in, it was a lot worse than from the inside looking out. As basketball players, competitors, it was just a competitive practice. It wasn't as chaotic as people think."

Wiggins also says he has no issues with Butler personally.

"Me and Jimmy have always been cool," Wiggins said. "Even the first time I saw him at training camp, we talked. There was never a problem. People on social media make things bigger than what it is."

Through four games this season, Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points on .431 shooting, 3.0 boards and 2.0 assists in 27.3 minutes a night.