LONDON, Ont. — Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario's Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Bottcher scored the lone deuce in the sixth end and picked up a critical steal in the ninth that put the game away.

He advanced to Sunday's semifinal with the victory while McEwen was eliminated.

Defending champion Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Manitoba's Matt Dunstone in the Page 1-2 game on Saturday night at Budweiser Gardens.

The 1-2 winner will advance directly to the final on Sunday evening. The 1-2 loser will play Bottcher.

The Brier champion will represent Canada at the April 1-9 world men's curling championship in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.