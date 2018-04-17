Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise is out week-to-week with a fractured sternum as the team prepares to take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of their opening-round series Tuesday night.

Parise suffered the injury in Game 3.

NEWS: Zach Parise will miss tonight’s game & is week-to-week due to a fractured sternum suffered in Game 3 vs. Winnipeg → https://t.co/ykVGeFaW7m #mnwild pic.twitter.com/2JxiyIeqhT — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 17, 2018

Zach Parise out 6-8 weeks with broken sternum suffered in Game 3 vs. Jets. UNLOCKED story>>>https://t.co/6Pq7GHC6Ff — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 17, 2018

The 33-year-old has three goals in three games this postseason as the Wild trail the Jets 2-1 in the first-round series.

Parise scored 15 goals and nine assists over just 42 games with the Wild in 2017-18, missing 39 games following back surgery.

The American, selected 13th overall in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils, is in the sixth year of a 13-year, $98 million contract signed in July 2012.