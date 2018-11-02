The Minnesota Wild appear to be picking up their efforts to lure 2015 fifth-round pick Kirill Kaprizov to the NHL.

Wild general manager Paul Fenton will leave for Russia on Saturday to visit with the CSKA Moscow star.

Michael Russo of The Athletic notes that former Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher visited Kaprizov in January, but he was let go by the franchise after last season. He adds that Fenton plans to see the 21-year-old play in three or four games and will meet with his family.

"It'll be a good experience for me to meet [Kirill Kaprizov] & see him... we have high expectations for the future of him with our organization," Fenton said Friday.

Fenton leaves tomorrow. Will be gone til November 13 because of scouting Europe, Hall of Fame induction and GM’s meeting. He will see Kaprizov play 3 or 4 times between his team and tourney in Finland. Plans to meet his family, have dinner #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 2, 2018

The Russian winger has emerged as top player in the KHL since being drafted by the Wild 135th overall three years ago. He has 10 goals and 17 points with a plus-13 rating in 22 games with CSKA this season.

Kaprizov, who scored 15 goals and posted 40 points in 46 games last season, had five goals and nine points en route to winning a gold medal at the Olympics earlier this year.

His current KHL contract runs through next season.