ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have hired Jack Ferreira as an assistant to new general manager Paul Fenton.

The Wild made the announcement on Tuesday about Ferreira, 73, who is a long-time mentor to Fenton. Ferreira was GM of the Minnesota North Stars (1988-90) and San Jose Sharks (1990-92) for two seasons each before five years as general manager of the Anaheim Ducks (1993-98). With the Sharks and Ducks, Ferreira helped usher in expansion franchises.

Ferreira spent the past 12 seasons as a special assistant in the Los Angeles Kings front office.

Fenton finished his NHL playing career with the Sharks in the 1991-92 season and then began working in the Ducks front office under Ferreira in 1993.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey