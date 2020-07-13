The Minnesota Wild announced on Monday that the team has removed the interim tag from head coach Dean Evason, naming him their full-time head coach with a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

Evason took over from Bruce Boudreau behind the bench, who was let go by the Wild on Feb. 14.

Minnesota went 8-4-0 under Evason and sat just one point out of the second wild-card spot behind the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators when play was paused on March 12.

The Wild finished with a 35-27-7 regular season record and will face the Canucks in the play-in round.