ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild re-signed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract on Monday to avoid salary arbitration.

Kahkonen went 25-6-3 with a 2.07 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and seven shutouts in 34 games for Iowa in the AHL this season, winning the league's award for the most outstanding goaltender. Kahkonen, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, went 3-1-1 in five starts for the Wild.

The 24-year-old gets a two-way deal for the 2020-21 season ($700,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the AHL) and a one-way contract for 2021-22 at $750,000.

Last week, the Wild traded goalie Devan Dubnyk to San Jose and signed goalie Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract. Kahkonen will enter training camp behind Talbot and Alex Stalock on the depth chart.

The Wild signed their other notable restricted free agent on Saturday, giving forward Jordan Greenway a two-year, $4.2 million deal.

