The Minnesota Wild signed Swedish defenceman Eric Martinsson to a one-year, two-way contract and Russian forward prospect Dmitry Sokolov to a three-year entry level contract on Wednesday.

Martinsson, 25, has played the last four seasons with Vaxjo HC in the Swedish Elite League, scoring three goals and adding 14 assists over 46 games in 2017-18. He added three goals and eight assists over 13 playoffs games.

The 20-year-old Sokolov is coming off an impressive year in the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 50 goals with 46 assists over 64 games with the Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts. He added eight goals and seven assists over 12 games with the Colts in the playoffs.

Sokolov led the OHL in power-play goals with 18 and was tied for first in overall goals.

Minnesota selected the native of Omsk, Russia in the seventh round, 196th overall, in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.