DES MOINES, Iowa — Kyle Rau, Landon Ferraro and Ryan Murphy all scored in the third period as the Iowa Wild pushed past the Manitoba Moose 4-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Gerry Fitzgerald also scored for Iowa (1-0-0), while Andrew Hammond made 21 saves for the win.

C.J. Suess replied for Manitoba (0-1-0), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie stopped 23-of-26 shots.

The Wild went 1 for 3 on the power play and the Moose could not score on their seven man advantages.