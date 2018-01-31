1h ago
Wilder Jr. opens up about his decision to sit out 2018
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. explained Tuesday night why he plans to sit out next season, saying his CFL salary isn't sufficient when it comes to covering such costs as rent, food, transportation and schooling for his children.
"So get paid as you go for all of the brutal banging bone crushing we do while the financial struggling," Wilder wrote on Twitter. "Or, don't risk any of that damage to the body for work as I go....work for more as I remain healthy put my family in more comfortable situation completely healthy."
Wilder Jr. wrote on 3DownNation.com last week that he has garnered interest from NFL teams, but the Argonauts are apparently unwilling to give the green light for him to follow up.
The Argos responded that they had no discussions with Wilder Jr. about restructuring his contract and hope he returns to the club for the 2018 season.
"As per league rules, all players entering the CFL must sign a minimum two year contract," said the Argonauts in a team statement. "James Wilder Jr. is currently entering the second year of that entry contract. We have not had any discussions with James about extending or restructuring his current contract. Nor have we had any discussions with his representation. League rules also state that teams, whether in the CFL or NFL, are prohibited from contacting any player currently under contract."
"We appreciate all of the contributions James made to the Argonauts last year. We certainly hope he changes his stance and would welcome his return."
Wilder Jr. then clarified that he loves the CFL and the Argonauts, but needed to make the decision for his family.
"Don't twist it It's not bad mouthing the league I love @CFL it's not bad mouthing the team I love the @TorontoArgos it's not bad mouthing the coaches love the coaches it's not bad mouthing anybody it's just raw facts and an easy decision I had to make as the head of my household!!" he wrote.
Wilder ran for 872 yards and five touchdowns over 17 games last season and was named the CFL's top rookie.