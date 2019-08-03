EDMONTON, ALTA — In blistery conditions on Saturday at Edmonton Country Club, Will Gordon’s four-stroke lead was reduced to two over Ryan Ruffels, Zach Cabra, Ian Holt and Stoney Crouch following a third-round 73 at the 1932byBateman Open.

“The wind made it really hard,” said the three-time Vanderbilt All-American, a sentiment that was echoed by the field following Saturday’s action. “I hit some loose shots on the back nine and, even though I putt and chip fine, I did not hit the ball very well.”

Despite the result, the 2018-19 SEC Player of the Year only gave up two shots to the field as nobody was able to attack the golf course during an afternoon where winds gusted up to 30 kph.

Gordon, who won twice during his senior campaign with Vanderbilt and picked up five top-5 finishes, is just one week removed from a T31 finish at the Barracuda Championship on the PGA TOUR, and is looking forward to the opportunity Sunday brings.

“I’m happy going into the last day with a two-stroke lead,” said the 23-year old. “I know I could have played better on the back nine, but I’m still super excited for tomorrow.”

Starting the day with a birdie on the first hole, Gordon made two more on the front side, on No. 3 and 7, to turn in 34 strokes, giving him a 5-stroke lead, his largest of the tournament.

However, a double-bogey on No. 10 brought Gordon back to the field and, unable to make a birdie the rest of the way, led to a back-nine 39.

“The wind definitely maximized the mistakes, but I hit really bad golf shots on the back and the wind made it look worse,” said Gordon. “My short game was still really good, and I made a few good up-and-downs and I’m still in a good position heading into tomorrow.

“Every day you’re just trying to win the day and be the best you can be, that didn’t happen today but luckily I have a chance tomorrow.”

Firing a 68 and a 69 respectively, Myles Creighton and Taylor Pendrith are the low Canadians, four-strokes off the lead in a tie for 10th. Creighton is making his Mackenzie Tour debut while Pendrith is in search of his fourth Canada Life Canadian Player of the Week Award of the Season.