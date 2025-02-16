MILAN - Short track speedskating star William Dandjinou captured gold again to help Canada win the team Crystal Globe as the top country on the ISU WorldTour on Sunday.

Dandjinou won the men's 1,000 metres in one minute 23.025 seconds to edge Italy’s Pietro Sighel (1:23.119) and Korea's Jang Sung-woo (1:23.220) on the final day of competition.

The 23-year-old from Montreal became the first Canadian to claim the men's Crystal Globe on Saturday after a fourth-place finish in the 500-metre event. He claimed eight gold and two silver medals in a dominant season.

Canada also collected silver medals in the men's 5,000m relay and 2,000m mixed team relay on Sunday.

The Canadian team won 37 medals — including 21 gold — across six WorldTour stops and totalled 8,731 points in races this season, finishing 1,812 ahead of the Netherlands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.