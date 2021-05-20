William Nylander netted his sixth career postseason goal 4:28 into the second period Thursday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens are tied 1-1 after 40 minutes of action in Game 1 of their opening round series.

The goal came not long after the Leafs killed off a delay of game penalty by defenceman Justin Holl. The goal was assisted by Morgan Reilly and Holl.

Before the start of the second, the Maple Leafs confirmed that captain John Tavares was taken to hospital after taking an accidental knee to the face from Habs veteran forward Corey Perry.

Toronto killed off two minor penalties in the period while Montreal killed off one.

The Leafs have taken 22 shots on veteran goalie Carey Price through two periods while the Habs have 20 on Jack Campbell, who is making his first career playoff start.

Montreal is out-hitting Toronto 40-19.

The Maple Leafs and Canadiens are playing each other in the playoffs for the first time since 1979.