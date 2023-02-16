TORONTO — William Nylander had mostly been cast in a Maple Leafs' supporting role.

With fellow stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares garnering the majority of the attention as members of Toronto's so-called "Core Four" of offensive talent, the winger's name was often mentioned last.

And based on year-over-year performance, rightly so.

Matthews won last season's Hart Trophy as NHL MVP after becoming the first player to put up 60 goals in a decade, Mitch Marner had a breakout 97-point campaign, and the ever-steady Tavares is the team's hometown captain with a dogged work ethic.

Nylander, meanwhile, has at times frustrated coaches and fans alike since entering the league in 2015-16.

Gifted with speed, soft hands, a bullet shot and elite vision, there have been moments of magic — and plenty more when his desire and commitment were questioned from the outside.

This season, however, the 26-year-old's name has frequently appeared front and centre in bright lights on the Leafs' marquee.

Nylander is on pace to set career-highs in goals, assists and points as part of a 2022-23 performance that has seen him raise his level across nearly every facet of the game.

"Always on the front foot, always being aggressive," Tavares said. "Using his speed and his strength and putting the opponent on their heels. He's just making it happen.

"He's being aggressive that way and knowing what a threat he is."

A man of few words, especially when the cameras are pointed his direction, Nylander probably deserved an all-star nod earlier this month.

It clearly didn't bother the low-key forward, who's on course to hit 95 points for the first time in his career, and has two goals and three assists over his last two games.

"I skated twice," the Swede, who registered a high-water mark of 80 points last season, said of his approach to the break. "It was nice to get the legs going."

They've been churning most of the year.

Matthews, who returned from injury in Wednesday's victory over Chicago and benefited from a Nylander setup before conspiring with his linemate to win the puck down low for a Connor Timmins goal, said the No. 8 pick at the 2014 NHL draft has raised the bar.

"The consistency factor has been really great to see," Matthews said of Nylander, who also scored nine seconds into the first period on a great display of poise in tight. "He's just all over it every single game. He's moving his feet … a lot of fun to watch.

"It's a treat to play with him."

He's also coming in at a bargain price.

While the Leafs' other three high-price forwards each count north of US$10.9 million per season against the salary cap, Nylander's number is a shade under $7 million on contract that was finalized after a long stalemate in December 2018 and expires in the summer of 2024.

Toronto defenceman Rasmus Sandin joked his countryman is "finally backchecking" in a little dig at the perception Nylander's effort level across 200 feet of ice hasn't always been there.

It's certainly changed this season.

"He's very hungry out there, he's working hard," Sandin said. "Just playing really good hockey. He's producing for us, he's really stepping up and being a leader.

"We all can see it."

Second in Leafs scoring behind Marner with 30 goals and 64 points in 55 games, Nylander has also shown a bit of a mean streak.

He retaliated against Columbus defenceman Nick Blankenburg after what the winger deemed to be a late hit Saturday — earning himself the first roughing penalty of his career.

"When's the last time you've seen William Nylander retaliate?" Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said afterwards. "I kind of like it, to be honest. They want to take runs at him every now and again, he's gonna make the other team aware of it."

That engagement — and not just when it comes to punching an opponent in the face — is something his teammates have noticed.

"It shows emotions," Sandin said. "You know how badly he wants to win.

"That's a good sign."

One of many Nylander has provided in a starring role that's been a long time coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.

