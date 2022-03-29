William Provost and Jeremy Ste-Marie scored first-period goals as the Val-d'Or Foreurs edged the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 3-2 in QMJHL action Tuesday night.

Kale McCallum had the other goal for the Foreurs (23-26-4-0) while goaltender Frederic Cousineau stopped 26 shots.

Elsewhere, it was: Victoriaville Tigres 2, Sherbrooke Phoenix 1; and Chicoutimi Sagueneens 2, Baie-Comeau Drakkar 1.

At Val-d'Or, Que., Thomas Belzile and Daniil Bourash replied for the Huskies (21-27-1-3).

Tigres 2, Phoenix 1

At Victoriaville, Que., Alexandre Nadeau's goal at 17:35 of the third period earned the Tigres (18-28-4-3) the win. Loick Daigle also scored for the winners. Jean-Raphael Roy replied for Sherbrooke (36-12-2-2).

Sagueneens 2, Drakkar 1

At Chicoutimi, Que., William Rouleau and Andrei Loshko had the goals for the Sagueneens (21-27-1-4). Charles-Antoine scored for Baie-Commeau (18-26-4-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.