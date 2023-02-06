Williams debuted a matte livery for their FW45 challenger that will take to the track for the 2023 Formula 1 season on Monday.

The team's two cars this season will be raced by American rookie Logan Sargeant and the returning Alex Albon, who paired with Canadian Nicolas Latifi last season.

Albon finished 19th in the driver's standings last season, picking up four of Williams' eight points on the year.

“The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximize what we get out of the car for 2023, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do," Albon said Monday. "We also welcome new partners to the team this year, so it’s great to have them onboard.”

Sargeant is making the jump to the Formula 1 circuit after finishing fourth in the Formula 2 driver standings as a rookie last season.

“I’m really excited for the season to get started after what, for me, feels like a long winter!" he said. “I’m super motivated and we’ve put a lot of hard work in. The car is looking amazing and it shows the huge effort the team has put in the off season, so I’m looking forward to getting started at Silverstone before heading out to Bahrain.”

The 2023 Formula 1 season will begin at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 5.