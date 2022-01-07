Jefferson on reward after tough season: This was not easy, this is a team effort

Willie Jefferson is going to get a shot at a Grey Cup three-peat in Winnipeg.

I’m told Jackson Jeffcoat has also now agreed to terms on a 1 year deal at 175k with #Bombers. Very good season in 2021 for the @cfl all star. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/NrihM4AiHK — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 7, 2022

TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji reported Thursday night that the star defensive lineman and the Blue Bombers agreed to a one-year contract extension worth $225,000.

Additionally, Lalji reported that defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat also agreed to a one-year deal worth $175,000.

The Bombers announced the signing's Friday morning.

Staying down in Winnipeg❗️



The club has agreed to terms on a new 1-year contract with all-star American defensive end Willie Jefferson.



📝 » https://t.co/Y9LCR2BdLZ#ForTheW @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/V0i2wDFx6r — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 7, 2022

Another year of SACKson Jeffcoat❗️



The club has signed all-star American defensive end @elJEFEcoat44

to a one-year contract extension.



📝 » https://t.co/XGVPumbYpY#ForTheW @canadalifeco pic.twitter.com/92xIzMaQkg — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 7, 2022

The defensive anchors were a big part of Winnipeg's back-to-back Grey Cup championships in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 CFL season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jefferson also won a Grey Cup title in 2015 with Edmonton.

In two seasons with the Bombers, Jefferson has 19 sacks, three interceptions and nine forced fumbles in 32 games. He was named the CFL's outstanding player in 2019 when he set a league record for defensive linemen with 16 pass knockdowns.

Jefferson was named a CFL all-star for the fourth time in 2021 after recording seven sacks, 18 tackles, two interceptions — including one for a touchdown — and three forced fumbles.

He began his CFL career with Edmonton in 2014. He signed with Saskatchewan in 2016, and spent three seasons in Regina before joining the Blue Bombers.

Jefferson, who turns 31 later this month, has recorded 50 sacks over 108 career regular-season games.

Jeffcoat, a 6-3, 245-pound Dallas native, racked up a team-leading and career-best nine quarterback sacks in 2021, while forcing a league-best four fumbles and adding 26 tackles en route to earning his first CFL all-star nod.

He added two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Bombers two playoff games, including the 108th Grey Cup victory in Hamilton.

Jeffcoat has 26 sacks and 106 tackles in 52 regular-season games over four seasons with the Blue Bombers.