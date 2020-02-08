After visiting with the Toronto Argonauts recently, last year's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Willie Jefferson and his family will meet with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

To clarify, the #Bombers offer to Willie Jefferson was always just above 250k. It wasn’t raised to that amount. He will be in Hamilton tomorrow. #TiCats #Argos #CFL51Ambrieres @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 8, 2020

Jefferson has been sought after during the CFL free agency negotiating window but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still trying to keep the defensive end.

Jefferson was named the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player last season after recording 24 tackles, 12 sacks, and one interception. He has played in six seasons in the CFL, recording 151 tackles, 43 sacks, and three interceptions in 94 games. He's split his time with the Blue Bombers, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Edmonton Eskimos.