14h ago
Report: Taggart set to join Ravens as RB coach
New offensive coordinator Todd Monken won't be the only coach with collegiate experience joining the Baltimore Ravens this fall. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is joining the team as its running backs coach.
TSN.ca Staff
Taggart, 46, played under head coach John Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky.
A native of Bradenton, FL, Taggart had been expected to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Taggart had spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Florida Atlantic where he coached the Owls to three straight 5-7 seasons.
Taggart also spent time as head coach of South Florida and alma mater WKU.
He has a 71-80 record all-time as a head coach over 13 seasons.
Taggart joins Monken, who arrives from Georgia, on a new-look offensive staff.