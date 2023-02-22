New offensive coordinator Todd Monken won't be the only coach with collegiate experience joining the Baltimore Ravens this fall.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports former Florida State and Oregon head coach Willie Taggart is joining the team as its running backs coach.

SOURCE: Former FAU/FSU/Oregon/USF/WKU head coach Willie Taggart is heading to the NFL to become the Ravens RB coach. Taggart who was a star QB for Jack Harbaugh, coached RBs for Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. @TomPelissero first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2023

Taggart, 46, played under head coach John Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky.

A native of Bradenton, FL, Taggart had been expected to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Taggart had spent the past three seasons as the head coach of Florida Atlantic where he coached the Owls to three straight 5-7 seasons.

Taggart also spent time as head coach of South Florida and alma mater WKU.

He has a 71-80 record all-time as a head coach over 13 seasons.

Taggart joins Monken, who arrives from Georgia, on a new-look offensive staff.