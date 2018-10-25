NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has denied Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson's appeal and upheld the 20-game suspension handed down after his hit to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist on September 30 during the preseason.

Complete ruling: https://t.co/auSwCVLHc9 pic.twitter.com/bGu3f04WAu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 25, 2018

Wilson now has seven days to further appeal and get his case in front of a neutral arbiter.

This was the fourth suspension of Wilson's five-year career and, as such, was considered a repeat offender when discipline was meted out. All four of the bans have come in the last 13 months.

He is eligible to return on November 21 when the Stanley Cup champions host the Chicago Blackhawks.

A native of Toronto, the 24-year-old Wilson told the Washington Post on Sunday that he wasn't enjoying his time on the sidelines.

"It’s terrible,” Wilson said. “The guys go on a one-day road trip, and it feels like you haven’t seen them in a month.”

Wilson appeared in 78 games for the Caps last season, scoring 14 times and adding 21 assists