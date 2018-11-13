Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson's suspension has been reduced to 14 games by neutral arbitrator Shyam Das, the league confirmed Tuesday. The news means he will be eligible to return as soon as tonight against the Minnesota Wild as Washington has already played 16 regular season games.

Wilson originally received a 20-game suspension from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for his illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the Capitals' preseason finale on Sept. 30. His final appeal hearing heard by arbitrator Shyam Das took place on Oct. 31.

His initial appeal was denied by commissioner Gary Bettman, who wrote in a 31-page decision that 20 games would "serve as an appropriate ‘wake-up call’ to Mr. Wilson, causing him to reevaluate and make positive changes to his game.”

“I find that the twenty (20) game suspension assessed to Mr. Wilson on account of his illegal check to the head of Mr. Sundqvist is supported by clear and convincing evidence,” Bettman wrote. “Mr. Wilson’s recent play has threatened the safety and well-being of opposing players on too many occasions, despite prior discipline being assessed and despite the considerable efforts of [the Department of Player Safety] to counsel Mr. Wilson on how to play within the rules.”

The suspension was Wilson's fourth in the last 13 months. He stands to receive $63,000 in salary back for each game the suspension was reduced - a total of $378,000.

The 24-year-old told the Washington Post in October he plans to change his game to avoid drawing the ire of the league office moving forward.

“I can talk a little bit more in depth once this is all over with, but yeah, for sure,” Wilson said. “The hitting aspect of the game is definitely changing a little bit, and I’ve got to be smart out there and I’ve got to play within the rules. And at the end of the day, no one wants to be in the situation that I’m in right now.

"I’ve got to change something because obviously it’s not good to be out and not helping your team.”

Wilson scored 14 goals and added 21 assists in 78 games with the Caps last season. Following their matchup with the Wild, the Capitals (7-6-3) will be in Winnipeg to take on the Jets Wednesday night.