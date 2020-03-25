The status of Wimbledon 2020 appears to be in danger.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club confirmed on Wednesday that it is continuing a detailed evaluation of all scenarios for Wimbledon.

Scenarios that involve postponement and cancellation, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak are being discussed.

The AELTC has scheduled an emergency meeting for the main board next week and have been in contact with the Lawn Tennis Association along with the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation, and the other Grand Slams.

The club also confirmed that playing the tournament with no fans is not an option.

"At this time, based on the advice we have received from the public health authorities, the very short window available to us to stage The Championships due to the nature of our surface suggests that postponement is not without significant risk and difficulty." The AELTC said in a statement, "Playing behind closed doors has been formally ruled out."

Richard Lewis CBE, AELTC Chief Executive, said, “The unprecedented challenge presented by the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect our way of life in ways that we could not have imagined, and our thoughts are with all those affected in the UK and around the world." He added, "We are working hard to bring certainty to our plans for 2020 and have convened an emergency meeting of the AELTC Main Board for next week, at which a decision will be made.”

Wimbledon 2020 is set to take place Monday, June 29 until Sunday, July 12.