OTTAWA — Dustin Crum is going to make history Saturday afternoon, whether he wins or loses.

The Redblacks rookie will become his team's fourth different starting quarterback this season when Ottawa (1-3) hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

No other team has ever had four different starting QBs in its first five games.

To recap: Nick Arbuckle started the first two games, then Tyrie Adams made his first CFL start in Ottawa’s third game and picked up the only win of the season thus far. But he was injured in the victory and will not return this season.

Last week Jeremiah Masoli made his much-anticipated return but suffered a torn Achilles to end his season, putting Crum front and centre.

The 24-year-old will face a ton of pressure against the Blue Bombers (4-1) whose defence is second in the CFL in sacks (16).

Winnipeg has also won its last four visits to Ottawa and has defeated the Redblacks in eight of their last nine meetings.

“As a quarterback, you’re used to (the spotlight and pressure) because you’re always the centre of attention,” Crum said. “It becomes a bit easier as you get used to it. No matter who lines up against us, if we don’t play a clean game, we’re not going to win. So, that’s our goal for this week.”

A solid appearance in last week’s 21-13 loss to Hamilton gives Crum something to build on. Crum entered the game in the second quarter after Masoli went down and finished 14-for-21 passing for 149 yards with one interception, but ran six times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

“I think it just builds some confidence, builds a little trust with you and your teammates,” Crum said. “That kind of followed into this week of practice getting those reps and building that level of camaraderie with the guys so being able to add that I think will be big this week and I think the guys are excited.”

As daunting a challenge as the Bombers are, the Redblacks also boast an impressive defensive that will challenge Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros, the CFL’s outstanding player the last two seasons.

Ottawa’s secondary has five picks in four games and last week four of its defensive linemen recorded a sack. Ottawa has 13 sacks on the season and prides itself on making life difficult for opposing pivots.

In addition, Ottawa has given up touchdown drives on just five of 59 opponent possessions, ranking second in the CFL.

Despite the challenge ahead, Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce likes what he’s seeing from his team.

“This has probably been one of our best weeks,” Dyce said. “The progression from Day 1 to Day 3 they really grew, and we’ve got to continue that on the field versus Winnipeg.”

While the Redblacks have been dealt with key injuries this season, Dyce has been in the league for a long time and has experienced challenges before.

“Football’s a game of changing circumstances and so different things are going to be thrown at you at different times, so you just adapt and move forward whether it’s adversity or whether it’s positive,” he said. “I think if anything I try to keep an even keel when I can, depending on what it is, so you just move forward and adapt to it.”

Defensive back Sherrod Baltimore returns to Ottawa’s lineup, backing up Bradin Dandridge at cornerback while fullback Anthony Gosselin also returns.

WINNIPEG (4-1) AT OTTAWA (1-3)

ROAD WARRIORS: Winnipeg has won both road games this season and by at least 14 points. They are 13-4 in their last 17 away games going back to September 2021.

SACK ATTACK: Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson has six sacks on the season, second in the CFL, and already has three multiple sack games this season and knocked four passes at the line of scrimmage on in the backfield.

NOT GETTING THROUGH: In their past two games, the Redblacks defence allowed just 14 points per game, their lowest two-game total since the final two games of 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.