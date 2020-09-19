LAS VEGAS — Darrick Minner spoiled T.J. (The Truth) Laramie's UFC debut on Saturday, submitting the Canadian featherweight in the first round of a televised card.

Minner (25-11-0) was aggressive from the get-go and, after the two clinched at the fence, took Laramie's neck. Minner then dropped to the ground, locking in the guillotine choke.

Laramie (12-4-0) was forced to tap 52 seconds into the fight as the underdog Minner celebrated his 22nd submission win.

"Man it's been a long time coming, baby," the 30-year-old from Nebraska said of his first UFC win, "I've been a pro for eight years, man. It was just a matter of time that this was going to happen ... I'm here to stay and I'm here to make an impact."

The main event at the UFC's Apex production facility pits former welterweight champion Tyrone Woodley, currently ranked No. 5 among 170-pound contenders, against No. 2 Colby (Chaos) Covington.

Covington won the UFC interim welterweight title in June 2018 with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos but was later stripped of the title. He lost by TKO to champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 last December.

Windsor strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos was on the main card, facing Mackenzie Dern (8-1-0), an accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who is ranked 15th among 115-pound contenders

Laramie is the only Canadian to earn a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series, now in its fourth season. The 22-year-old from Windsor, Ont., won his way into the promotion Aug. 11 when injured opponent Daniel (Agent Orange) Swain was unable to come out for the second round.

Minner lost his UFC debut on short notice as an injury replacement in February when he was submitted in the first round by Grant (KGD) Dawson. Minner was slated to fight Jordan Griffin in June but had to pull out after getting sick during his weight cut.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.