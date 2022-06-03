HAMILTON — The Windsor Spitfires showed no signs of fatigue Friday night when they erased a 3-1 third-period deficit to defeat the host Hamilton Bulldogs and win the opening game of the Ontario Hockey League's championship series.

The Spitfires, coming off a tough seven-game series with the Flint Firebirds, got third-period goals from Will Cuylle (his second of the game at 12:30) and Oliver Peer (17:13) to set the stage for overtime, where Michael Renwick played the hero with a goal at 9:30 of the first extra frame. Wyatt Johnston also chipped in with two assists.

Avery Hayes, Colton Kammerer and Mark Duarte scored for Hamilton, who advanced to the best-of-seven final by sweeping the North Bay Battalion .Mason McTavish had two assists in the loss.

The Bulldogs outshot the Spitfires 46-35.

Game 2 is Sunday in Hamilton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022